BRIEF-Argentex acquisition by Austral Gold Limited receives final court approval

May 25 Argentex Mining Corp

* Argentex acquisition by Austral Gold Limited receives final court approval

* Says companies expect to complete arrangement within next few weeks

* Says Supreme Court of British Columbia has issued a final order approving plan of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

