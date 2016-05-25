版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三

BRIEF-Txcell obtains authorization to restart Ovasave phase IIb clinical trial

May 25 Txcell SA :

* Obtains authorization from European regulatory authorities to restart Ovasave phase IIb clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

