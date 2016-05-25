版本:
BRIEF-Biosyent signs distribution agreement for new cardiovascular products

May 25 Biosyent Inc:

* Biosyent signs exclusive distribution agreement for two new cardiovascular products

* Intends to submit dossier seeking marketing approval of products to Health Canada in 2016

* Forecasts that the new products will add approximately CAD $20 million to overall revenue of company when they reach "peak sales" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

