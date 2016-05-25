版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 01:15 BJT

BRIEF-Angela Braly elected to ExxonMobil board

May 25 Exxon Mobil Corp:

* Angela Braly elected to ExxonMobil board

* With election of Braly, ExxonMobil board stands at 14 directors, 12 of whom are non-employee directors

* Braly is former Chairman, President And Chief Executive Officer of health insurance company Wellpoint, now known as Anthem Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

