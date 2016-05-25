版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 01:16 BJT

BRIEF-Renoworks reports qtrly loss per share of $0.01

May 25 (Reuters) -

* Renoworks announces 2016 first quarter financial results

* Renoworks Software Inc qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

