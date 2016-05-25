版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 01:33 BJT

BRIEF-China Recycling Energy announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

May 25 China Recycling Energy Corporation :

* Announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

* China Recycling Energy Corp sees trading on split adjusted basis on Nasdaq commencing at open of stock market on May 26, 2016

* Purpose of reverse split is to raise per share trading price of co's stock to regain compliance with minimum continued listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

