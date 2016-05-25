BRIEF-Rye Patch signs agreement to acquire Florida Canyon gold mine

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
May 25 Rye Patch Gold Corp
* Rye patch signs agreement to acquire Florida Canyon gold mine and commitment letter for a US$27 million credit facility for mine restart
* Says total consideration of US$15 million in cash and 20 million common shares of company payable at closing
* Rye Patch Gold Corp says expects Florida Canyon to achieve commercial production from new leach pad in Q1 2017
* Rye Patch Gold Corp says expects Florida Canyon to achieve commercial production from new leach pad in Q1 2017

* Says credit facility to fund proposed redevelopment of Florida Canyon Mine
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share