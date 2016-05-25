版本:
BRIEF-Rye Patch signs agreement to acquire Florida Canyon gold mine

May 25 Rye Patch Gold Corp

* Rye patch signs agreement to acquire Florida Canyon gold mine and commitment letter for a US$27 million credit facility for mine restart

* Says total consideration of US$15 million in cash and 20 million common shares of company payable at closing

* Rye Patch Gold Corp says expects Florida Canyon to achieve commercial production from new leach pad in Q1 2017

* Says credit facility to fund proposed redevelopment of Florida Canyon Mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

