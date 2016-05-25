版本:
BRIEF-W. R. Berkley increases cash dividend to an annual rate of 52 cents/share

May 25 W. R. Berkley Corp

* To increase cash dividend to an annual rate of 52 cents per share, representing an 8% increase

* W. R. Berkley Corp increases dividend 8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

