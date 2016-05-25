BRIEF-W. R. Berkley increases cash dividend to an annual rate of 52 cents/share

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 W. R. Berkley Corp
* To increase cash dividend to an annual rate of 52 cents per share, representing an 8% increase
* W. R. Berkley Corp increases dividend 8%
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share