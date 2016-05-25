版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 03:38 BJT

BRIEF-Albertsons companies LLC says pricing of $1.250 bln senior notes offering

May 25 Albertsons Companies Inc

* Pricing of $1.250 billion in aggregate principal amount of new 6.625% senior notes due 2024

* Albertsons companies, llc announces pricing of its senior notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐