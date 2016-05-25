BRIEF-Urbanimmersive posts quarterly loss per share of $0.01

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
May 26 Urbanimmersive Inc
* Says proposed private placement for a maximum amount of $1,500,000 through an agent
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Qtrly revenue $185,468 versus $230,227
* Presents Its Consolidated Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of 2015-2016
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share