2016年 5月 26日

BRIEF-Urbanimmersive posts quarterly loss per share of $0.01

May 26 Urbanimmersive Inc

* Says proposed private placement for a maximum amount of $1,500,000 through an agent

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Qtrly revenue $185,468 versus $230,227

* Presents Its Consolidated Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of 2015-2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

