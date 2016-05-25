版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 04:07 BJT

BRIEF-iCo Therapeutics Q1 loss per share c$0.01

May 25 Ico Therapeutics Inc

* Ico therapeutics announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share c$0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

