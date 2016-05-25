版本:
BRIEF-Tumi Holdings sets date for Samsonite merger vote

May 26 Tumi Holdings Inc

* Continues to expect transaction with Samsonite to close in second half of 2016

* Tumi holdings sets July 12, 2016 special meeting for vote on merger agreement with Samsonite Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

