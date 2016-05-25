版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-NetApp appoints Steve Smith to board of directors

May 26 NetApp Inc

* Smith's appointment brings number of NetApp board members to 10, 9 of whom are independent

* NetApp appoints Steve Smith to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

