BRIEF-Pure Storage Q1 revenue $139.9 million

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Pure Storage Inc
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.34
* Sees q2 non-gaap gross margin in range of 65% to 68%
* Sees q2 non-gaap operating margin in range of -30% to -26%
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $153 million to $157 million
* Q1 revenue $139.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $138.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share