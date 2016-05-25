BRIEF-ePlus Q4 earnings per share $1.36

BRIEF-Partner Communications Company reports qtrly EPS of NIS 0.33
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
May 25 Eplus Inc
* Eplus reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.46
* Q4 earnings per share $1.36
* Q4 sales $299.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $284.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.
JERUSALEM, May 22 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, reported a steeper than expected rise in quarterly profit that was boosted by lower operating expenses.