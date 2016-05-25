版本:
BRIEF-ePlus Q4 earnings per share $1.36

May 25 Eplus Inc

* Eplus reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.46

* Q4 earnings per share $1.36

* Q4 sales $299.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $284.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
