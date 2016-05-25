BRIEF-Apigee Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.25

May 25 Apigee Achieves 36% Year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.17, revenue view $91.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.28, revenue view $24.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Apigee corp says apigee reaffirms guidance for positive operating cash flow by q2 fiscal 2017

* Apigee corp says q4 gross billings are expected to be in range of $30.0 million to $32.5 million

* Over-Year growth in total revenue and delivers record revenue of $23.5 million in its third quarter

* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.27 to $0.30

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap loss per share $1.11 to $1.14

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.25

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.33

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $24 million to $25.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $90.9 million to $92.4 million

* Q3 revenue $23.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $23.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)