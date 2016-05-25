BRIEF-Exa Q1 loss per share $0.06

May 25 Exa Corp Sees Q2 Non

* Exa corp sees q2 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $0.5 million to $0.8 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $73.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $4.6 million to $6.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $17.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap net loss is expected to be in range of loss of $1.0 million to loss of $0.6 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $2.5 million to $0.9 million

* Sees fy 2017 gaap net loss is expected to be in range of $4.8 million to $3.2 million

* Exa reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $16.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $16.7 million

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.06

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $17 million to $17.6 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $73.4 million to $75.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S