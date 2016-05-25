BRIEF-NetApp posts Q4 non-gaap EPS of $0.55

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Netapp Inc
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company will increase Q1 fiscal year 2017 dividend by 6 pct to $0.19 per share
* NetApp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.03
* Q4 revenue $1.38 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.4 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34 to $0.39
* Sees Q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.13 to $0.18
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $1.2 billion to $1.35 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share