BRIEF-Pure Gold announces C$5 mln bought deal private placement

May 25 Pure Gold Mining Inc

* Offering of 6.7 million flow-through common shares at a price of c$0.75 per flow-through share

* Proceeds raised from sale of flow-through shares will be used by company for surface exploration financing in province of ontario

* Pure gold announces c$5 million bought deal private placement