BRIEF-WebMD to offer convertible notes

May 25 Webmd Health Corp

* Intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible notes due 2023

* Webmd health corp says notes will mature on june 15, 2023

* Expects to grant initial purchaser an option to purchase up to an additional $60 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* Webmd announces proposed offering of convertible notes