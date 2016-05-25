版本:
BRIEF-TD Ameritrade CEO to sell shares

May 25 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

* Fred Tomczyk, chief executive officer, intends to sell up to 100,000 shares of company's common stock

* TD Ameritrade CEO to sell shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
