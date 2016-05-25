版本:
BRIEF-Sovran Self Storage announces closing of public offering

May 25 Sovran Self Storage Inc

* Announces closing of public offering of 6.9 million shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $690 million underwriters exercise over-allotment option in full Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

