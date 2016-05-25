BRIEF-PVH Corp Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.50

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Pvh Corp
* Qtrly revenue in Calvin Klein business for quarter increased 13% on a constant currency basis from $654 million in prior year's q1
* Q1 revenue increased 3% on constant currency basis (increased 2% on a gaap basis to $1.92 billion) compared to year ago q1 revenue of $1.88 billion
* Raises full year non-gaap eps guidance
* Q1 total revenue $1,917.8 million versus $1,879.3 million last year
* Calvin Klein North America revenue increased 14% on a constant currency basis compared to $339 million in q1 of 2015
* Revenue in 2016 is currently projected to increase approximately 2% on both a constant currency and a gaap basis as compared to 2015.
* Revenue in q2 of 2016 is currently projected to increase approximately 5% on a constant currency basis
* Revenue for Calvin Klein business in q2 is currently projected to increase approximately 13% on a constant currency basis
* Currently projected that 2016 revenue for calvin klein business will increase approximately 5% on a constant currency basis
* 2016 revenue for Tommy Hilfiger business is currently projected to increase approximately 5% on a constant currency basis
* Revenue in Tommy Hilfiger business for quarter increased 4% on a constant currency basis from $767 million in prior year's q1
* Tommy Hilfiger North America qtrly revenue decreased 5% on both a constant currency and a gaap basis compared to $354 million in q1 of 2015
* Tommy Hilfiger North America comparable store sales declined 10% compared to prior year's q1
* Fy earnings per share view $6.46, revenue view $8.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.25 to $1.30
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $6.45 to $6.55
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $2.83
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share