2016年 5月 26日

BRIEF-Oneok CEO says 2016 fee based earnings will increase to about 85 pct

May 25 Oneok Inc

* Sees 2016 Fee Based earnings will increase to approximately 85 percent from 66 percent in 2014

* Oneok president and chief executive officer provides update at annual meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

