版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-The Cooper Companies acquires assets of Recombine

May 25 Cooper Companies

* Deal valued at approximately $85 million and is expected to be neutral to earnings per share in fiscal 2016 and accretive thereafter

* The cooper companies acquires assets of recombine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐