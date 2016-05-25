版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Relypsa submits application to change FDA label for Veltassa

May 25 Relypsa Inc

* Relypsa Submits Supplemental New Drug Application to FDA Requesting Label Changes for Veltassa Based on Phase 1 Drug-Drug Interaction Studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

