2016年 5月 26日

BRIEF-CSS Industries says Q4 sales rose 5.7 pct to $56.74 mln

May 25 Css Industries Inc

* CSS Industries, Inc. Reports results of operations for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2016

* Q4 loss per share $0.06

* Q4 sales rose 5.7 percent to $56.74 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

