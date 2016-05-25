BRIEF-CSS Industries says Q4 sales rose 5.7 pct to $56.74 mln

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
May 25 Css Industries Inc
* CSS Industries, Inc. Reports results of operations for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2016
* Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Q4 sales rose 5.7 percent to $56.74 million
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share