2016年 5月 26日

BRIEF-Caliber Home Loans agrees to buy First Priority Financial

May 25 First Priority Financial Corp

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Caliber Home Loans announces acquisition of First Priority Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

