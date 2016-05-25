版本:
BRIEF-Ovascience says commenced public offering of common stock

May 25 Ovascience Inc

* To use proceeds to fund commercial expansion of augment treatment in key regions, ongoing pre-commercial activities for Ovaprime

* Ovascience announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

