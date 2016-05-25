版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Travelers promotes Greg Toczydlowski to president of business insurance

May 25 Travelers Companies Inc

* Travelers promotes Greg Toczydlowski to president of business insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

