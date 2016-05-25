BRIEF-Amerco reports qtrly revenue of $683.2 mln vs $642.7 mln

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
May 25 Amerco
* Qtrly total revenues $683.2 million versus $642.7 million
* For quarter ended march 31, 2016 , company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $52.6 million , or $2.68 per share
* Amerco reports fiscal 2016 financial results
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share