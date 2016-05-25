BRIEF-Amerco reports qtrly revenue of $683.2 mln vs $642.7 mln

May 25 Amerco

* Qtrly total revenues $683.2 million versus $642.7 million

* For quarter ended march 31, 2016 , company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $52.6 million , or $2.68 per share

* Amerco reports fiscal 2016 financial results