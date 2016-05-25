版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Cempra announces positive data from Japenese study on solithromycin

May 25 Cempra Inc

* Cempra announces successful results in the phase 2 community acquired bacterial pneumonia (cabp) trial conducted by japanese partner, toyama chemical (a subsidiary of fujifilm holdings corporation) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

