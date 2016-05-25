BRIEF-Cardinal Energy says agreed to $50 mln bought deal financing

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Cardinal Energy Ltd
* Underwriters will have option to purchase additional 535,000 common shares issued under offering to cover over-allotments
* Cardinal Energy Ltd says intends to use net proceeds of offering to initially reduce indebtedness
* Underwriters agreed to purchase for resale to public, on a bought deal basis, 5.4 million shares for $9.35 per common share
* Following closing of offering, Cardinal expects to increase its base capital expenditure budget and update its 2016 guidance
* Net bank debt, following closing of offering, is expected to be approximately $40 million
* Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces $50 million bought deal financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share