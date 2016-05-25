BRIEF-Air Lease says placed leases for 3 Airbus A321-200

May 25 Air Lease Corp

* Says A320-200neo and A321-200neo aircraft are scheduled to deliver in Q1 2017 and Q1 2018

* Says remaining two A321-200 CEOS delivering in Q3 and Q4 2016

* Announces lease placement of three new Airbus A321-200s, one new Airbus A321-200neo and one new Airbus A320-200neo with Wow Air