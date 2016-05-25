BRIEF-Air Lease says placed leases for 3 Airbus A321-200

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Air Lease Corp
* Says A320-200neo and A321-200neo aircraft are scheduled to deliver in Q1 2017 and Q1 2018
* Says remaining two A321-200 CEOS delivering in Q3 and Q4 2016
* Announces lease placement of three new Airbus A321-200s, one new Airbus A321-200neo and one new Airbus A320-200neo with Wow Air Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share