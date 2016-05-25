版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Air Lease says placed leases for 3 Airbus A321-200

May 25 Air Lease Corp

* Says A320-200neo and A321-200neo aircraft are scheduled to deliver in Q1 2017 and Q1 2018

* Says remaining two A321-200 CEOS delivering in Q3 and Q4 2016

* Announces lease placement of three new Airbus A321-200s, one new Airbus A321-200neo and one new Airbus A320-200neo with Wow Air Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐