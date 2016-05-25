版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-CalAtlantic Group prices offering of senior notes

May 25 Calatlantic Group Inc Says Notes Will Pay Interest Semi

* Annually in arrears at a rate of 5.250% per year and will mature on june 1, 2026

* Calatlantic group, inc. Announces pricing of $300 million of senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

