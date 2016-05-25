BRIEF-OpenText prices senior unsecured fixed rate notes

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Open Text Corp
* Priced its offering of u.s. $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026
* Offering was upsized from previously announced u.s. $500 million aggregate principal amount
* Opentext announces pricing of senior unsecured fixed rate notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share