BRIEF-OpenText prices senior unsecured fixed rate notes

May 25 Open Text Corp

* Priced its offering of u.s. $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior unsecured notes due 2026

* Offering was upsized from previously announced u.s. $500 million aggregate principal amount

* Opentext announces pricing of senior unsecured fixed rate notes