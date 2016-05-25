版本:
BRIEF-Donaldson Co raises quarterly cash dividend

May 26 Donaldson Company Inc

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share

* New regular cash dividend an increase of 2.9 percent

* Donaldson Company increases quarterly cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

