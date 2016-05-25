版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Capreit announces increase in monthly cash distributions

May 26 Capreit

* Approved a 2.5 pct increase in monthly cash distributions to $0.1042 per unit, or $1.25 per unit on an annualized basis

* Capreit announces increase in monthly cash distributions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐