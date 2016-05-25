版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 06:08 BJT

BRIEF-Crown Capital completes $15 mln term loan with Bill Gosling outsourcing

May 26 Crown Capital Partners Inc

* Crown Capital completes $15 million term loan with Bill Gosling outsourcing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

