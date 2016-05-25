BRIEF-Centerpoint Energy to pay additional interest on some notes due 2029

May 26 Centerpoint Energy

* Additional interest of $12.5505 per zens note will be paid on june 20

* Additional interest calculated as product of 0.125505 share of time warner cable per zens note, $100 per share cash merger consideration

* To pay additional interest on its 2.0 pct zero-premium exchangeable subordinated notes due 2029 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: