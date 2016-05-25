版本:
中国
2016年 5月 26日

BRIEF-PROREIT reports basic AFFO of $0.0542 per unit

May 25 Pro Real Estate Investment Trust

* Qtrly basic AFFO per unit $ 0.0542

* Over-Year growth in first quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

