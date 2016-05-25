BRIEF-Modine Manufacturing reports adj profit of $0.36 per share

May 25 Modine Manufacturing Co

* Modine reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Sees full fiscal year-over-year sales down 1 percent to up 3 percent

* Sees FY adjusted operating income of $65 million to $71 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 sales fell 5.3 percent to $343.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.87

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)