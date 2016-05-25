BRIEF-Modine Manufacturing reports adj profit of $0.36 per share

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Modine Manufacturing Co
* Modine reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Sees full fiscal year-over-year sales down 1 percent to up 3 percent
* Sees FY adjusted operating income of $65 million to $71 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 sales fell 5.3 percent to $343.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.87
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share