版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Chinook Energy to sell some Alberta assets

May 25 Chinook Energy Inc

* To sell, effective May 1 certain of its assets located in Gold Creek area of Alberta

* Chinook energy announces asset disposition agreement

* Deal for aggregate consideration of approximately $7.5 million

* Chinook Energy Inc says expects disposition to have a minimal impact on its funds flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐