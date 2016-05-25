BRIEF-Chinook Energy to sell some Alberta assets

May 25 Chinook Energy Inc

* To sell, effective May 1 certain of its assets located in Gold Creek area of Alberta

* Chinook energy announces asset disposition agreement

* Deal for aggregate consideration of approximately $7.5 million

* Chinook Energy Inc says expects disposition to have a minimal impact on its funds flow