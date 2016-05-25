版本:
BRIEF-Dominion Corp says carat production for Ekati in Q1 was 34 pct higher

May 25 Dominion Diamond Corp

* Carat production for Ekati in q1 was 34% higher versus q1 2016

* Dominion diamond corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter sales and ekati production results

* Q1 sales $178.3 million versus $187.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

