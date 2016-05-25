BRIEF-Dominion Corp says carat production for Ekati in Q1 was 34 pct higher

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
May 25 Dominion Diamond Corp
* Carat production for Ekati in q1 was 34% higher versus q1 2016
* Dominion diamond corporation reports fiscal 2017 first quarter sales and ekati production results
* Q1 sales $178.3 million versus $187.7 million
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share