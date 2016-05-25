BRIEF-Bank of Montreal announced domestic public offering of $1.25 bln of subordinated notes

May 25 Bank Of Montreal

* Bank of montreal says announced a domestic public offering of $1.25 billion of subordinated notes

* Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.32 per cent per annum (paid semi-annually) until june 1, 2021

* Bank of montreal announces subordinated note issue