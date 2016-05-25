BRIEF-Bank of Montreal announced domestic public offering of $1.25 bln of subordinated notes

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
May 25 Bank Of Montreal
* Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.32 per cent per annum until june 1, 2021
* Bank of montreal says announced a domestic public offering of $1.25 billion of subordinated notes
* Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.32 per cent per annum (paid semi-annually) until june 1, 2021
* Bank of montreal announces subordinated note issue
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share