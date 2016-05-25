版本:
BRIEF-Bevo Agro Q3 sales rose 40 pct to C$6.768 mln

May 25 Bevo Agro Inc

* Qtrly net comprehensive income after allowance for income taxes was $883,860 or $0.04 per share

* Bevo agro inc. Announces 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 sales rose 40 percent to c$6.768 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
