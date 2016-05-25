版本:
BRIEF-Tidewater Q4 loss per share $1.74

May 25 Tidewater Inc

* Event of default under borrowing arrangements as uncertainty raises substantial doubt about co's ability to continue as going concern

* Tidewater reports fourth quarter and year end results for fiscal 2016

* Q4 loss per share $1.74

* Q4 revenue $184.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $192.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
