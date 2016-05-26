版本:
BRIEF-Delavaco Q1 AFFO earnings per share loss C$0.02

May 25 Delavaco Residential Properties Corp

* Q1 FFO loss per share C$0.03 excluding items

* Q1 AFFO earnings per share loss C$0.02

* Delavaco Residential Properties Corp reports first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

