BRIEF-Zealand says FDA votes for US approval of iGlarLixi

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
May 25 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Says members of FDA advisory committee voted 12-2 for an approval of iGlarLixi
* Says reiterates its financial guidance for 2016
* A decision by FDA is expected for lixisenatide in July 2016 and for iGlarLixi in August 2016.
* Ratio combination of lixisenatide and Lantus(r)
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share