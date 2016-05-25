版本:
BRIEF-Cotiviti says IPO of 12.5 mln common shares priced at $19/share

May 25 Cotiviti Holdings Inc

* Says initial public offering of 12.5 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc announces pricing of initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

