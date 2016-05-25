BRIEF-Cotiviti says IPO of 12.5 mln common shares priced at $19/share

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports qtrly EPS of $0.07
* declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Cotiviti Holdings Inc
* Says initial public offering of 12.5 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share
* Says initial public offering of 12.5 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share

* Cotiviti Holdings Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
* Gigamon announces preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share